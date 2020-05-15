|
|
GATELY, William F. "Billy" Longtime resident of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa A. Gately. Devoted and loving father of James A. Gately, Jessica Santos Rodriguez, Jamie, Joshua, Emily, Mary Elyse, Christopher, Charles, and Alicia Gately. Loving grandfather of A.J., Kaylee, Becca, Kayla, Omar, Orlando, Alexander, and Ezelle. Brother of James B. Gately, Richard Gately, and the late Diane Scully. Brother-in-law of Robert Campbell, James Spates. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, Dedham. Due to the pandemic, a private family Visitation and Service will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home. Interment private. A public memorial will be held at a future date at Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, (family allergy) donations may be made in Billy's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 42 Needham St., Dedham, MA 02026. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020