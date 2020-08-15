|
GOFFREDO, William F. Of Easton, formerly of Roslindale, August 14, 2020. Husband of the late Elizabeth E. (Kowalczik) Goffredo. Father of William E. Goffredo and his wife Linda of Norwood, Christopher D. Goffredo and his wife Amy of Easton and Marisa Holmes and her husband Thomas of Easton. Grandfather of Will Goffredo and Meghan Goffredo, both of Norwood, Benjamin Goffredo of Easton and Abigail Holmes and Brantley Holmes, both of Easton. Brother of Patricia Silva of Woburn. Cousin and best friend of Edward Correia of Hallandale, Florida. Also survived by his faithful dog, Shelly. William was raised in Cambridge, a son of the late Constantine and Violet (Savoy) Goffredo he was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin. A retired truck driver, William was employed by Commercial Sheet Metal of Canton for many years. William also owned and operated an ice cream truck for many years, known to many as "Bill's Frosty" in the Boston area. William enjoyed traveling with his late wife during their retirement, going to casinos and most importantly he treasured the time spent with his family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass with the requirements of Mask & Social Distancing on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA. 02379. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020