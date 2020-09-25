HUDSON, William F. Of Coral Springs, FL, formerly of Dorchester, MA, passed away on September 14th, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward G. Hudson and Katherine Fitzgerald Hudson, brother of the late Edward and his wife Louise Bolduc Hudson, and the late James "Babe" and his wife Dorothy Feeley Hudson, loving husband of Donna Reardon Hudson, father of William E. Hudson and his wife Melissa of Coconut Creek, FL, Elizabeth F. Hudson of Quincy, MA, David M. Hudson of Palm Coast, FL, Sheila A. Hughes and her husband Brendan of Somerville, MA and Christine L. Hudson of Hyannis, MA. He was the proud Papa of six beautiful grandchildren: Megan E. Jameson of Asheville, NC, Kaitlyn G. and Jack E. Hudson of Coconut Creek, FL, Kieran P. and Colin W. Hughes of Somerville, MA and Nora C. Hudson of Hyannis, MA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Bill graduated from St. William School, Dorchester, MA (1956), Cathedral High School, Boston, MA (1959) and the University of Massachusetts, Boston, MA (1964). He taught school in Avon, MA before entering the corporate world, where he joined Ryder Truck Rental for nearly 40 years. In 1981, he was promoted to the Director of Marketing at Ryder's Headquarters in Miami, FL. He settled his family in Coral Springs, FL, where they lived for 39 years, except for five years when he was transferred to the Regional Office in West Chester, PA. He lived his life for his wife, children, and his grandchildren, with several of whom he was able to spend a great amount of time. Megan, his oldest grandchild, was with him every day until the age of 9, when she moved with her family to North Carolina. Kaitlyn and Jack lived nearby and were always with him when they were young. Papa would often pick them up from school - on Fridays he would take them for Slurpees and to see the horses and peacocks near their home. They adored Papa and he loved them. His love for Kieran, Colin, and Nora was not any less but because they all lived out of state, he was not able to spend as much time with them. He and Nana always looked forward to visits from them and would take vacations to see them in MA. He enjoyed having a house full of kids and the noise never seemed to bother him. Papa's favorite time of year was Christmas with his grandkids, when they had a tradition of taking a photo wearing Santa and elf hats - no one enjoyed this tradition more than him. Papa was the patriarch of the Hudson Family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a good man. He was loved by everyone that knew him and will be missed. His sense of humor, his stories, and the poems he wrote for birthdays, his generosity, and his love for his family will never be forgotten. Funeral and Burial arrangements are being arranged. Details will be shared with family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Institute's Pan Mass Challenge Bicycle ride: checks, payable to PMC, can be mailed to Pan Mass Challenge, 77 4th Avenue, Needham, MA 02494 or donate online at PMC.org
Please note with donation that it is for the PMC rider John Hudson, JH0352. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
