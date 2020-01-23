|
KELLEHER, William F. "Bill" WWII Veteran Of Everett, died January 23, 2020, at the age of 96. Predeceased by seven siblings: the late Stephen Kelleher & his wife Bella, Hugh Kelleher & his wife Irene, Marie Higgins & her husband Frank, John Kelleher, Cornelius Kelleher & his wife Elaine, Jeremiah Kelleher, and James Kelleher & his wife Marie. Uncle of John Higgins & his late wife Anne, Marianne Higgins, Jane Madden & her husband Charles, Hugh Kelleher & his wife Dorothy, the late Stephen Kelleher & his wife Joan, Pamela Halpern & her husband Jerry, John Kelleher & his partner Catherine O'Connell, Robert Kelleher & his wife Candice, Maureen Kelleher & her husband Bert Spector, Nancy Kelleher & her husband Robert Calnan, Sharon Kelleher-Pippy & her husband Doug Pippy, Michael Kelleher & his wife Pi, Linda Dooley & her late husband Ed, Patricia Ells & her husband Arthur, and Judith Fralliccardi & her husband Al. Also survived by many great and great-great-nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26th, from 2-5 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. A Funeral Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home at 10 AM on Monday, Jan. 27th. Interment with Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020