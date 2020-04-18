Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM F. KIRRANE


1921 - 2020
WILLIAM F. KIRRANE Obituary
KIRRANE, William F. "Gundy" Passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife of 70 years in heaven, on Wednesday evening, April 15th, 2020.

Bill was predeceased in 2016 by his beloved wife Rita C. (Poirier) Kirrane.

Bill is survived by his devoted and loving daughters, Karen Cinelli and her husband John of Texas, Kathleen Kirrane of Waltham and Anne Casey and her husband Robert of Waltham; his cherished grandchildren, Edward Sarno, Keriane Kirrane, Kerin Casey and Paul Casey and his wife Kerry; adored great-grandchildren, Jack and Conor Casey, and his brother, Edward T. Kirrane and his wife Ann of Dedham. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
