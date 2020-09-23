1/1
WILLIAM F. LEAMAN
LEAMAN, William F. Of Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late James and Mildred (Williams) Leaman. He resided in Marshfield for the last 34 years. Bill is survived by his wonderful wife of fifty-three years Claire (Caruso) Leaman and his loving children Christopher and his wife Dorothy of Pembroke, Stephen Leaman of Marshfield and William and his wife Marianne Leaman and his adoring granddaughters Christine and Caroline of Hanover, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents Bill was predeceased by his siblings Mildred Joyce, Ethel Logan, James Leaman, Gladys Sheehan, Marian King, Ann McMahon, Richard Leaman, Warren Leaman, Herbert Leaman, Leo Leaman and Darlene Harris. Bill was a graduate of Rindge Technical High School in 1958. He worked at the NECCO candy factory before enlisting in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He worked at Colonial meats, Boston Sausage, Polaroid and the US Postal service for many years. Bill enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and always smiled when they called him Grampy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. His favorite spots were Florida and especially vacationing to Hawaii. He has been to all the islands of Hawaii, with his favorite being Maui. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for William F. LEAMAN


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
