Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Hingham, MA
WILLIAM F. LERSCH

WILLIAM F. LERSCH Obituary
LERSCH, William F. "Bill" Age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, surrounded by loved ones at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sylvia (Cromer) Lersch of Punta Gorda, Florida; her children, Gwyn (Marden) Brittigan and husband Eric of Annapolis, Maryland; Craig Marden and wife Sandy Kelly of Shutesbury, Massachusetts; and Carey (Marden) Shaulus and husband Thom of North Berwick, Maine. Bill also leaves his siblings Charles Hugo Lersch of Scituate; Margaret (Peggy) Lersch Hughes of Hingham; and John Robert Lersch and wife Dee of Wylie, Texas, six granddaughters, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was the son of William F. Lersch, Sr. and Margaret (Houghton) Lersch of Hingham.

Bill grew up in Hingham, graduated from Hingham High School in 1958, and received his degree from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine in 1962. He served 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam and active duty during the first Gulf War. He retired as a Colonel. He taught in Hingham public schools for 25 years, coached football at Hingham Central Junior High, and was an assistant coach at Hingham High School. He retired to Florida in 1996. He was an avid sailor, cat-lover, history buff, and enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, from 4-8 PM, in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Services Tuesday from the Funeral Home at 9 AM, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 AM. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bill's memory to Folds of Honor or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter.

See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019
