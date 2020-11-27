LESTER, William F. Of Canton, died peacefully November 24, 2020. He was 93 years old. He was a retired installer for the telephone company, where he worked for many years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2095. Devoted husband of the late Margaret M. Lester (Shea). Loving father of William F. Lester, Jr. and his wife Claire of Leesburg, FL, Donald J. Lester (CFD retired) and his wife Claire of Plymouth, Karen M. Anderson and her husband Greg of Medford, Mark P. Lester and his wife Lori of Cape Coral, FL, Jean M. Clougherty and her husband Jim of Melrose, and Patricia M. Lester and her partner Eric Weigel of Charlestown. Brother of the late Helen Donohue, Rita Tacey, Betty MacNeil, and Tom Lester. He is the proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 30 at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton. Interment National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, observing COVID-19 protocols. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canton EMT Association, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON. www.roache-pushard.com
