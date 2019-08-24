|
MEAGHER, William F. Age 77 of Newton Upper Falls, formerly of Medford, passed away after a long illness on Aug 23, 2019. Bill was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Ryan) Meagher and husband of the late John R. Collins and father of the late William F. Meagher Jr. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Quimby and her husband Jim of Methuen, Amy Milano of Wilmington, and his grandchildren Melissa and Michael Quimby and Alyssa and Devin Milano. He was the brother of the late Patricia Foubert and Robert and John Meagher. He is the brother-in-law of Arthur Foubert, Evelyn Meagher and Mary Jane Meagher. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bill worked at his family's gas station in Medford for many years and then retired after 33 years, as a manager, from the MBTA. After his retirement, Bill drove for the Newton Senior Center. He was also a life member of the Medford Lodge of Elks. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Visiting Hour on Mon., Aug 26 beginning at 12:30 PM in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre followed by a Service at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Bill to the American Parkinsons Disease Assoc., 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Bill, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019