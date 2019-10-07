Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. "BILL" MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. "BILL" MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, William F. "Bill" 1926-2019, age 92, of Danvers, formerly of Somerville. Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 6, 2019. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean War, as well as former Commander and Chaplain of the American Legion, Post 388. Bill, a lifelong resident of Somerville, was a devoted employee of the City of Somerville for 30 years. He is survived by his loving brother Thomas J. Murphy and his wife Ruth of Danvers, his loving sister Helen Sweet and her husband Tom of Largo, FL as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his brother John Murphy and his sisters Catherine DiGrazia and Christine Murphy. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Veteran, US Army, Korean War. For additional information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now