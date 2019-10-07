|
|
MURPHY, William F. "Bill" 1926-2019, age 92, of Danvers, formerly of Somerville. Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 6, 2019. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean War, as well as former Commander and Chaplain of the American Legion, Post 388. Bill, a lifelong resident of Somerville, was a devoted employee of the City of Somerville for 30 years. He is survived by his loving brother Thomas J. Murphy and his wife Ruth of Danvers, his loving sister Helen Sweet and her husband Tom of Largo, FL as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his brother John Murphy and his sisters Catherine DiGrazia and Christine Murphy. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Veteran, US Army, Korean War. For additional information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019