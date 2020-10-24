O'NEIL, William F. Of Holbrook, originally from Charlestown, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on October 21, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born to Irish immigrants, the late Timothy and Jane (O'Connell) O'Neil. Bill was the beloved husband of Marie (Shone) O'Neil, with whom he shared 56 loving years of marriage. Loving father of William C. O'Neil of Holbrook, Eileen O'Neil of Lunenburg, Michael O'Neil and his wife Kristine of Harvard, Elizabeth (O'Neil) Costanza and her husband Anthony of Hanover and Brian O'Neil and his wife Kelly of Marshfield. Beloved brother of Margaret O'Neil of Quincy, Timothy O'Neil of Plymouth and the late David O'Neil and his surviving wife Maureen of Stoughton, and the late Gerald O'Neil of Quincy. Bill was the loving Grandpa to Kayla, Alexandra, Cole, Ella, Jake, AJ, Nicholas, Jayne and Jackson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956, where he was stationed in Korea. Bill worked as a teacher in the Randolph Public School system for 35 years, where he touched the lives of hundreds of junior high students. He also worked part-time for Draper Labs and also drove the van for the Holbrook Council on Aging. After his retirement, he volunteered for Holbrook Recycling, Meals on Wheels and was a multi-gallon blood donor for Children's Hospital. He also taught ESL classes and was a proud member of St. Joseph Church Choir for many years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held for the family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 or to a charity of your choice
