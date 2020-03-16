|
PELLOWE, William F. A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 54 years to Martha A. (Foley) Pellowe. Devoted father of William R. Pellowe of Japan, Thomas E. Pellowe of CO, John F. Pellowe of Norwood and Maura E. Pellowe and her husband Patrick Hughes of Norwood. Brother of Richard Pellowe and his wife Betsy of NV and the late Bette Pellowe. Cherished grandfather of Kara, Hana, Bryn, Sara, Liam and Finn. William was a 1954 graduate of Norwood High School, member of the Norwood ELKS and a member of the Norwood Retired Men's Club. He was also a 39-year employee of the Boston Gas Company. A private Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at a later date, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Saint Catherine of Siena School, 249 Nahatan St., Norwood, MA 02062. US Air Force Korean War Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
