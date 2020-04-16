|
TIGHE, William F. Of Stoneham, beloved husband of the late Mary (Folger) Tighe, passed away on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. United States Army Veteran and beloved Hall of Fame coach to many baseball and football players. Loving son of the late William and Agnes (Anderson) Tighe.
Devoted father of Sharon Adamo and her husband Frank, Maureen Martens and her husband Remy, Kevin Tighe and his wife Elaine, Steven Tighe and his wife Gina and the late Michael and Billy Tighe. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Edward Tighe and the late Dorothy Holmes and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held privately, and a Service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's Memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St., Natick, MA 01760.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020