WESTLIN, Dr. William F. "Wes" III Of Boxborough, MA, peacefully on Oct. 20th, 2020 at the age of 60. Wes is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marisa; his son William & daughter Christiana; sisters Robin, Heidi & Holly; & countless other family & friends. Wes's life began in Chatham, NJ, the second of four children born to William & Ruth Westlin. A graduate of the University of Richmond, he went on to receive his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from NY Medical College where he met his loving wife Marisa. Wes established an impressive track record of scientific innovation with numerous pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, leading to his most recent position as Chief Scientific Officer at eGenesis. Throughout his career he held positions at Searle, Monsanto & Pharmacia in MO, & Praecis Pharmaceuticals, Avila Therapeutics & Nimbus Therapeutics in MA. One of his proudest achievements was developing a drug at Nimbus to treat liver disease, the condition that took his mother's life. Wes was passionate about his work & dedicated himself to improve the lives of others through science. Wes always enjoyed life to the fullest. He traveled the world, had a passion for music, loved being outdoors & in his garden. He would often be found in the kitchen baking bread, enjoying a glass of red wine, or concocting new drinks & recipes to share with his loved ones. A role model & mentor for many, his sense of humor, quick wit & enthusiasm for life was enjoyed by everyone around him. He was the epitome of a loving husband, father, brother, colleague & friend. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a future date. Donations in memory of Wes may be made through https://because.massgeneral.org/WilliamWestlin
Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com