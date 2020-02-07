Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. WPD "MURPH" MURPHY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. WPD "MURPH" MURPHY Jr. Obituary
MURPHY, William F. "Murph" Jr. WPD Of Woburn, Thursday, Feb. 6. Beloved husband and best friend of Michelle (McKinley) Murphy. Devoted father of Robert Taylor, his companion Alyssa Gaudette of Portland, ME, Shawn Murphy and Molly Murphy, both of Woburn. Cherished son-in-law of Ernest and Jeanne McKinley of Woburn and brother-in-law of Jeanne Popoloski, her husband Thomas, and the late Ernest McKinley, his wife Robin, all of Londonderry. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues on and off the Police Force. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, February 15 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home, Friday evening, 3-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Murph to The Joseph Briere Foundation, PO Box 147, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -