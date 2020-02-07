|
MURPHY, William F. "Murph" Jr. WPD Of Woburn, Thursday, Feb. 6. Beloved husband and best friend of Michelle (McKinley) Murphy. Devoted father of Robert Taylor, his companion Alyssa Gaudette of Portland, ME, Shawn Murphy and Molly Murphy, both of Woburn. Cherished son-in-law of Ernest and Jeanne McKinley of Woburn and brother-in-law of Jeanne Popoloski, her husband Thomas, and the late Ernest McKinley, his wife Robin, all of Londonderry. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues on and off the Police Force. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, February 15 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home, Friday evening, 3-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Murph to The Joseph Briere Foundation, PO Box 147, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020