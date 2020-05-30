Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. WILLIAM FRANCIS "BILL" BRADY DDS


1932 - 2020
DR. WILLIAM FRANCIS "BILL" BRADY DDS Obituary
BRADY, Dr. William Francis "Bill" DDS June 28,1932-May 22, 2020, passed away at his home in Franklin, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Julia (Piattoni) Brady, and devoted father to William, John, Christopher, Scott and Jeffrey Brady. He was also the loving grandfather of Christopher McNeeley, Emily, Eliza, Sierra, Jacqueline, Sean, Kate, and Mia Brady. Bill was the son of William and Margaret Brady of Medford, MA, and brother of Marguerite Freeman, Marilyn Brady (predeceased), and Daniel Brady. He attended Malden Catholic HS (50), Boston College (54), UMass-Amherst (Master's 56), & University of Maryland Dental School (60). Dr. Brady was a Franklin Dentist from 1961-2010, founding the Franklin Dental Association at 397 East Central Street in 1974. Bill was a member of the Board of Directors of Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank for over 25 years. He also taught history for many years with LLARC at Regis College. He was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer. His family was the New England Lawn Tennis Association Family of the Year in 1978. A Memorial event will be scheduled at a later time.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
