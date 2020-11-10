1/1
WILLIAM FRANCIS CLOUGH
CLOUGH, William Francis "Billy" Age 33, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on Friday November 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with addiction.

From a young age Billy captured the hearts of everyone he met with his gentle soul and infectious humor. Billy possessed the most genuine and loving qualities. As a self-taught guitarist, he used his talent as an outlet to express his creativity and love of music. When not playing the guitar, Billy was happiest when surrounded by his family, nature, and animals (especially his cats Larry & Jerry).

Billy is survived by his dedicated parents, John and Susan Clough, his brothers Matt and Ethan, and sister Mary. Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Helen Clough, and Benjamin and Mary Finn, as well as his uncles, Richard McCarthy, Brian Finn, Joe Finn, and Kevin Finn, and aunt, Betty Finn Rhoades. Billy leaves behind many heartbroken aunts, uncles and cousins, who he loved dearly.

Visiting hours will be held at Carroll-Thomas funeral home, 22 Oak St, HYDE PARK, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:45am. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Meridian House in East Boston. https://northsuffolk.org/services/addiction-services/meridian-house/ For directions and guestbook, please visit

thomasfuneralhomes.com

Hyde Park 617-361-3216

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
