SECOLA, William Francis Of Exeter, NH passed away peacefully on September 4th around noon. He is survived by his sisters: Joanne, residing in Florida, and Rose, residing in Ohio; sons: William H. of Exeter, NH and Timothy John of Yarmouth, MA; grandchildren: Ashleigh and Christina; great-grandchildren: Jason, Ryan, Julianna and Mack. With loving memory and heavy hearts, and due to COVID-19, a future memorial ceremony and gathering will be announced. Love to all that care.