|
|
SMALL, William Francis Age 68, of Hampstead, NH, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his home in Hampstead. He was the son of Charles F. Small and Margaret (Foley) Small. Bill graduated from Boys Catholic High School, Malden in 1968. Attended Nathaniel Hawthorne and Dean College after which he served in the Army Reserves. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Leary of Burke,VA and Gregory Small of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Carol Fazio of Topsfield; and grandchildren, Elin and Jack; also a niece and nephew and grandnieces. Bill was predeceased by his parents. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. There are no Calling Hours.
View the online memorial for William Francis SMALL
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019