Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SMALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM FRANCIS SMALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM FRANCIS SMALL Obituary
SMALL, William Francis Age 68, of Hampstead, NH, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his home in Hampstead. He was the son of Charles F. Small and Margaret (Foley) Small. Bill graduated from Boys Catholic High School, Malden in 1968. Attended Nathaniel Hawthorne and Dean College after which he served in the Army Reserves. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Leary of Burke,VA and Gregory Small of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Carol Fazio of Topsfield; and grandchildren, Elin and Jack; also a niece and nephew and grandnieces. Bill was predeceased by his parents. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. There are no Calling Hours.

View the online memorial for William Francis SMALL
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.