|
|
SULLIVAN, Fr. William Francis SSC Age 90, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1929 in Lynn, MA, the son of James Sullivan and Bridie McDonough who were natives of Ireland. He is survived by his brothers, Edward of Hilton Head, SC, Leo (Carole) of Lynn, MA, Thomas (Pat) of Swampscott, MA, Richard (Judy) of Marshfield, MA and sister Ruth Jedrey of Beverly Farms, MA. Bill was predeceased by his sisters Anna Nihan, Rita Cotter and his brothers James Sullivan and John Sullivan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Fr. Bill entered St. Columban's Seminary in Milton, MA on September 8, 1948, and was ordained on December 21, 1956 in the Seminary Chapel by Bishop Jeremiah Minihan. He was appointed to the Philippines in 1957 and served in parish work, education and formation until 1994, when he was assigned to the U.S. Region as Superior and Retirement Coordinator of St. Columbans in Bristol, RI. Calling Hours are Saturday, December 7th at 9 AM in the Columban Fathers Chapel, 65 Ferry Road, Bristol, RI, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. www.limafh.com
View the online memorial for Fr. William Francis SSC SULLIVAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019