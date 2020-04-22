Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GANSHIRT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM FREDERICK "BILL" GANSHIRT

WILLIAM FREDERICK "BILL" GANSHIRT Obituary
GANSHIRT, William Frederick "Bill" Aged 93 years, of Billerica, formerly of Burlington and Harwich, April 18. Beloved husband of the late Sarah Pauline (Forbrigger) and the late Carolyn (Struzziero-Nardone). Beloved father of Patricia Cloonan of Douglas, William & his wife Jacqueline of Brewster, Karl & his wife Kathleen of Norfolk, Michael & his wife Meghan of Easton & Paul & his wife Lenore DelGrosso of Burlington. He was the devoted grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late Clara Pirie and Julia Jordan. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
