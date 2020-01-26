|
MANN, William Fredrick Age 80, died January 5, 2020 at home in Cambridge, MA. He was born April 10, 1939 in Lincoln, NE. Parents Fredrick and Anna (Hagen) Mann. Youngest of 4. Siblings: Arlene (Mann) Pratt, Merriam (Mann) Moore, and Betty Ann (Mann) Reay. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife Virginia Brady of Cambridge, his son Douglas and Roongnapa (Suryia) Mann, two grandchildren Chanapa and Taksin Mann of Japan and son David Mann of Cambridge, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He attended Dishman Elementary school in Opportunity, WA, where he participated in music, ham radio communications and boy scouts. He received his Eagle Scout badge at 13. He graduated from Central Valley HS in 1957, receiving a Letter in Band. He played the trumpet, and was one of the top 13 scholars in his graduating class. He graduated from Washington State University in 1961 with a degree in Physics. His first job was with Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co., designing and installing the first cordless telephone for the Seattle Space Needle at Seattle World's Fair 1962. He received his Professional Engineering license while working in Europe from 1963 to 1973. His engineering career spanned many years and countries, and he settled back in the US, working for the Federal Aviation Administration in Airway Facilities from 1977 until his retirement, on January 1, 2000. He was an avid skier, motorcycle rider, builder and handyman extraordinaire. He loved music and traveling, experiencing new cultures, foods and traditions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Mount Auburn Cemetery Horticultural mission or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. There will be a Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 1 PM, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020