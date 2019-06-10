|
|
CARPENTER, William G. Age 92, of Marshfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elaine F. (Ready) Carpenter and father of The City of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rt. 123), BROCKTON, on Friday at 9:00AM. Interment will be private. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday 3:00-7:00PM. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019