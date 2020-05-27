|
|
FARIA, William G. Of Lynnfield, formerly of the North End of Boston and Revere, died at his home on May 22, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of 57 years to Carolyn (Addesa) Faria. Loving father of William Carlos and his wife Ellen, Marlene Connelly and her husband David, Nancy Meaney and her husband John, and Janice Gagne and her husband Darrell; grandfather of Matthew, Jack, Joseph, Aidan and Lauren; brother of Marie Scapicchio, the late Carlos Faria and Emily Carten; brother-in-law of Frances Addesa, Domenic Sarcia, Irving Byer and the late John Addesa and Rosemary Sarcia. Funeral Services will be private, due to the current COVID-19 situation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Bill Faria Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Wakefield Cooperative Bank, 596 Main St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Former teacher for Lynnfield High School, Shawsheen Tech, Revere and Malden High Schools and Mass Bay Community College. Resident of Lynnfield for 43 years. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for William G. FARIA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020