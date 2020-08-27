KAREDES, William "Billy" G. Longtime Waltham Resident William "Billy" G. Karedes was reunited with his late parents, Eva and Peter; and his late brother, John, on August 23, 2020. Born and raised in Lynn, Billy spent his youth playing soccer and street hockey, hanging out with his friends, and playing his electric guitar. He attended Salem State College Theatre Arts Program and later went on to work for many years behind the scenes in the Performing Arts. At the time of his death, Billy remained a member of the Motion Picture Studio Mechanics Union. He entertained family and friends with stories about his experiences of working on movie sets with various well-known actors. Billy also worked at 495 Chrysler Jeep in Lowell and often said he loved his dealership coworkers like family and that he planned to retire there. Although Billy loved his work, he found his greatest joy in entertaining people by singing and playing his guitar. He played musical gigs and open mic nights at various venues in Waltham and the surrounding communities. Billy was grateful to the musicians who helped him learn and thrive and they became some of his dearest friends. Billy became very well known in the area, and a local artist's hand-painted rendition of him playing his guitar can be found decorating the electrical utility box at the corner of High St. and Moody St. in Waltham. Billy considered Waltham his town. He made many lifelong friends there. For nearly 30 years, he made the Waltham Mills Studios his home. His loft was lined with his guitar collection and the walls were decorated with beautiful art pieces created and given to him by his artist neighbors over the years. Billy always said the residents of the Waltham Mills Studios showed him the real meaning of "community" and they were more than neighbors - they were people who really cared about each other. Billy also called them his family. Billy was very social and loved supporting local businesses. The pandemic was hard for him because he could not go out and socialize with his friends. He was so happy when local venues partially reopened and one of his final and happiest outings before his death was sitting at an outdoor table at Joco's Bar on Moody Street with his family and friends, eating a meatball panini and sipping a Woodchuck Sangria. Billy loved life and died too soon. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. There are no planned Funeral Services. For those who choose to, donations can be made in Billy's memory to a music or arts charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for William "Billy" G. KAREDES