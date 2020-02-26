Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
WILLIAM G. LOUPO

WILLIAM G. LOUPO Obituary
LOUPO, William G. Of Dedham and Hull, formerly of Roslindale, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Crifo) Loupo. Devoted father of the late Gina Marie Loupo. Grandfather of William R. Cosgrove of Dorchester and Kristina A. Cosgrove of Dedham. Cousin of Dr. E. John Lentini and his wife Grace of Hull. He was a member of Local 534 Cement Masons and life member of the Boston Lodge of Elks. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Mar. 4 from 12:00-1:00pm followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home beginning at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in William's memory to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., #2601, Boston, MA 02108. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
