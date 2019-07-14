Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Ipswich, MA 01938
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Ipswich, MA 01938
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
8 Lafayette Road
Ipswich, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MAVROIDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM G. MAVROIDES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM G. MAVROIDES Obituary
MAVROIDES, William G. Of Ipswich, July 12, 2019. William George Mavroides, known as Bill to his family and friends and Mr. Mav to generations of Ipswich youth. Husband of the late Theodora "Dora" (Geanakos) Mavroides, father of John Mavroides and the late George Mavroides, grandfather of 4, and great-grandfather of 4. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Ipswich. Burial will follow with military honors in the New Highland Cemetery, 29 Town Farm Road, Ipswich. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, July 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Home, 45 North Main Street, IPSWICH. An evening veterans' service will be held at 7:00 P.M. A donation in Bill's name can be made to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 6, Ipswich, MA 01938. To send a condolence to the Mavroides family please go to: MorrisFH.com Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now