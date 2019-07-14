MAVROIDES, William G. Of Ipswich, July 12, 2019. William George Mavroides, known as Bill to his family and friends and Mr. Mav to generations of Ipswich youth. Husband of the late Theodora "Dora" (Geanakos) Mavroides, father of John Mavroides and the late George Mavroides, grandfather of 4, and great-grandfather of 4. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Ipswich. Burial will follow with military honors in the New Highland Cemetery, 29 Town Farm Road, Ipswich. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, July 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Home, 45 North Main Street, IPSWICH. An evening veterans' service will be held at 7:00 P.M. A donation in Bill's name can be made to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 6, Ipswich, MA 01938. To send a condolence to the Mavroides family please go to: MorrisFH.com Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich. Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019