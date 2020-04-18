|
MUNNS, William G. Of Woonsocket, formerly of Roslindale and Franklin on April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Corriveau) Munns. Loving father of Ryan Munns and wife Kristen and William Munns ,Jr. all of Woonsocket. Brother of Ann Kalutkiewicz and her husband Peter of St Marys, GA. Brother of the late Elizabeth Shea. Brother-in-law of Lyse (Corriveau) Forte and Mark Corriveau and wife Lisa. Billy loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He also enjoyed playing on many local sports teams over the years, and he especially enjoyed being out on the golf course. Billy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020