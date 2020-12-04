SHEA, William G. "Bill" Age 86, of Norwell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Brighton, son of the late Timothy J. and Mary (McDonald) Shea, he grew up in Brookline, raised his family in Westwood and spent his final years between Boston and Norwell. Bill was a graduate of Boston College. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Upon his discharge from the Army, Bill became a police officer and served for the Town of Brookline for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and watching sports. Loving father to Jennifer Allahyarian and her husband Haig of Norwell, MA; Bill Shea and his wife Mandy of Versailles, KY; and proud "Papa" of Keegan, Kaylyn, Jack, Kai, and Wyatt. Brother to Rosemary Driscoll of Brookline. Predeceased by his wife Claire. A private service was held at St. Theresa's of West Roxbury on December 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place when we can all be together. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
