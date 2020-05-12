|
MORGAN, William George Age 81, of Bourne, MA, passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on December 6, 1938 in Greenwood, Mississippi to parents, James Dudley Morgan, Sr. and Florence Baglan Morgan. One of seven children, Bill joined the US Navy and served on the USS Mount Mickinley. He was stationed in Hawaii and toured the Mediterranean. He was married to June Marie Sullivan Morgan for 51 years. They retired early to Cape Cod where they have lived for 37 years. He spent his career working for IT&T in St. Thomas and AT&T in Boston, Atlanta, and Foxboro. He was an avid genealogist and horticulturist and a true Southern gentleman. He is survived by his wife, June, and his daughter, Jennifer Lynne Morgan Williams and her husband John, and grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Abigail, and Jack, all of Osterville, MA, and three sisters Mary Ethel Duggins, Florence Geoghagan, and Josephine Gross and a sister-in-law Nancy Morgan, and their families, all of Mississippi. He was predeceased by his brothers, James Dudley Morgan, Jr., and Charles Morgan, and his sister, Carolyn Little. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or a flower in his memory. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020