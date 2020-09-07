WILLIAM GOCHIS

GOCHIS, William Owner of W. Gochis Insurance Company, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a man of faith, family, and community. Born in Everett, he was the son of Greek immigrants, the late Michael and Margaret Gochis. He attended Everett High School, where he excelled in football, graduating in 1948. Bill went on to Northeastern University, where he also played football and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business. After college Bill enlisted in the US Marines, earning the rank of First Lieutenant. During his enlistment, Bill was fortunate to be able to travel the world. Bill began his professional life working for the John Hancock and Allstate Insurance Companies. In 1984, Bill founded W. Gochis Insurance Agency at 113 Cambridge Street in Burlington, constructing a new building at the site in 2000. The success of W. Gochis Insurance for the past 36 years was built on Bill's reputation as a man of his word. Bill's son Tom, and grandson T.J. will ensure that his legacy lives on. Bill was a man of deep faith. He was a vital and energetic parishioner of The Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Woburn. Bill held prominent roles, such as President of the Parish Council and Treasurer. He volunteered many hours for the betterment of the church, notably the addition of the Cultural Center and various other construction projects at the church, even having a room named after him. Bill also loved working the kitchen during the annual Greek Festival and any other activity or event. His dedication and hard work for the church will never be forgotten. Bill was a man of the community. He contributed to many charities, some of which include Toys for Tots drives, various golf tournaments, Fourth of July Parades, Holiday Lighting at the Common, D.A.R.E Day, Police Patrolman, After Graduation Party, Rosie's Place, youth sports, and countless other activities and events in the community. One of his biggest contributions was the huge scoreboard at Burlington High School's Varsity Field. He was a past member of the Andover Country Club, where he scored a hole in one. Aside from golf, Bill had many other hobbies, including cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, football, Sudoku, poker, playing pool, and travel. Some of his travels included Saratoga for the horse races, Pebble Beach for golf, Ormond Beach, FL for sun and R&R. Bill's hard work, principles, and values were instilled into his family, his greatest joy. He hosted many family gatherings, holidays, birthdays, especially Orthodox Easters at his home. These are the values that Bill lived by and it will be his legacy to his family, his church and his community. Bill was the proud father of Michelle Gochis Whitney & her husband Donald of Hudson, NH, William Gochis, Jr. & his wife Sandra of Hubbardston, James Gochis of Burlington, Mary Vaillancourt & her husband Ray of Dracut, and Thomas Gochis & his wife Holly of Burlington. He was the brother of Ann Coffey of NH and the late Peter Gochis. Bill was the proud "Papou" of Kristina, Jennifer, James, Michael, Ryan, Thomas "TJ," John, Gina, Stefan, Kelly, Nick, Justine, Rachel, Madeline, William, III, Alana, and Rebecca. Great-grandfather of Savannah, John, Ben, Mark, Gavin, Matthew, James, Isabella, and Eisley. Former husband of Nancy Hazeltine and the late Joan Doherty. Visiting Hours will be held at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's name may be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. For obituary, guestbook, and tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
and for directions and livestreaming of the Funeral Service, see www.annunciationwoburn.org
Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.