Randolph HS Athletic Director/Coach Of Naples, Florida, formerly of Duxbury, passed away on April 22, 2019. William grew up in Avon to William Sr. and Helen Gould, and attended the University of Tennessee where he played baseball. After graduation, Mr. Gould became a teacher and coach at Randolph High School, and remained there for 35 years. He served as Athletic Director the final 16 years. He was inducted to the Massachusetts High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993, the Cranberry League Hall of Fame, and most recently the Dean College Hall of Fame, he was a member of the soccer team's 1961 Junior College National Championship. Mr. Gould was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann, and his brother-in-law, Thomas Downey. He is survived by his son William, his wife Caroline, children Abigail and Thomas, his daughter Erin Diccico, husband Paul, children Greyson and Cole, his sister Lee Downey and her sons Thomas Jr. and Sean. A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held on May 17th, 3pm at Holy Family Church in Duxbury.



