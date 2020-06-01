Boston Globe Obituaries
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
WILLIAM GUNNING Sr. Obituary
GUNNING, William Sr. "Bill" Age 79, of Holliston, passed away May 30th from complications of Covid-19. Son of Franklin and Mary (Clark) Gunning, he was the husband of Carole (Contestable) Gunning for 58 years. Bill was a longtime employee of Metrowest Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. In addition, he served his country honorably with the Army Reserve for seven years. He married Carole, his high school sweetheart, in 1962 and will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Gayle Gunning Lombardo of Ashland, William Gunning, Jr. of Holliston, and Joseph Gunning and his wife Mimi of Holliston, five grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Matthew, Ava, and Jason, and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose. Also his beloved dog, Fiona.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's name can be made to Wounded Warriers



www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
