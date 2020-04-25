|
ADAMS, William H. "Bill" Age 83, of Marlboro, passed away April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann E. (Keeler) Adams. Devoted father to his five children, William Peterson and his wife Luanne of Ashland, Kathleen O'Brien-Maki and her husband Donald of Fort Myers, FL, Richard Adams and his wife Rita of Natick, Paula Guitard and her husband Paul of Northborough, and Anthony who died soon after birth. Proud grandfather, fondly known as Papa, to his 9 grandchildren, Shannon Kizik, Brendan O'Brien, Carleigh Peterson, Jake Peterson, Erin O'Brien, Hunter Adams, Cody Adams, Connor Guitard, Ryan Guitard. Best friend to Tod Dog.
Bill honorably served in the US Navy from 1956 to 1962. Following the Navy, Bill joined the City of Newton's Fire Department in 1965. Bill's career took him on a path to become one of the first EMTs in the City of Newton and merited the respected title of lieutenant in 1985.
Bill's last words to his children and grandchildren were that he was "humbled and proud," a true testament to how he lived his life.
The family would like to send a warm and grateful thank you to Bill's nurse, Karen, at Marlboro hospital for the love and personal care she gave him on his final day.
Due to COVID-19 public health guidance, the family will honor and remember William in private.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the name of his beloved wife, Ann E. Adams to the American Diabetes Association,
www.diabetes.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020