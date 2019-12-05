|
ALEXANDER, William H. Of Concord, died Dec. 4, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Hedy (Alva) Alexander, loving children, Billy, Joseph and Kevin Alexander, Amy Wilkins, Beth Desjardins, Becky Curtin and Jessica Mcgeachie, stepchildren, Gerson, Renzo, Isa Benavidas-Alva and Julie Alva, 16 grandchildren and 9 stepgrandchildren. Predeceased by his brother, Robert Alexander. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sun., Dec. 8, from 2:00-4:00 PM. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, on Mon., Dec. 9, at 1:00 PM. For obituary, visit bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019