ANDERSON, William H. Age 86, of Shirley, formerly of Lexington and Littleton, died Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019. He leaves his wife of 28 years, Sandra L. (Pillsbury) Anderson; a son, Jeffrey B. Anderson of Brookline; three daughters, Lorrie Anderson and her husband Conant Brewer of Brookline, Linda Anderson and her fianc? Darren Copper of Fitchburg, Kirsten Cogan and husband Kevin of Clinton; a stepson, Sean Fleming and wife Becky of Whitinsville; one stepdaughter, Kendra Fleming and her partner Mark Fanelli of Fitchburg; 14 grandchildren, Michael and Christina Anderson; Woody, Earl and Jenna Anderson-Brewer; Andrea Vana and Danny Patrikis; Breanne and Haley Cogan; Lacey and Joshua Collins, Rachel and Dylan Fleming and Nicolas Larkin and several great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Joan Gardner of North Reading. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, July 10th at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119), TOWNSEND CENTER. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Mr. Anderson's family will receive family and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. Late 30 year employee of Acorn Structures in Acton. Anderson Funeral Homes



Townsend - Ayer - Fitchburg



www.andersonfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019