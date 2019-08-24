Boston Globe Obituaries
CONNELLY, William H. Jr. Of Needham, formerly of West Roxbury, August 22, 2019. Loving brother of the late Joan O'Brien. Devoted uncle of Michael O'Brien and his wife Carol of West Roxbury and James O'Brien and his wife Joan of Needham. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. US Army Korean War Veteran and Bronze Star recipient. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 o'clock in St. Theresa Chapel, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Theresa Church, 10 St. Theresa Ave., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
