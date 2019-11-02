Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DOUCETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM H. "BILL" DOUCETTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM H. "BILL" DOUCETTE Obituary
DOUCETTE, William H. "Bill" Age 88, formerly of Malden and Medford, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Bill was the beloved father of Karen Vercellini, Jeanne Gerakines & her husband Stephen all of Pelham, NH, the late James and William Doucette. Grandfather of Victoria Vercellini, James Doucette, the late Michael Doucette, Jessica and Daniel Gerakines, as well as his great-grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, Jorden and Jacob. Cherished son of the late William H. and Gertrude (Cardinal) Doucette, dear brother of the late Frederick Doucette and Jeanne Buck. Visiting Hours: At Bill's request, his Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452 or online through act.alz.org Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -