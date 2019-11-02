|
DOUCETTE, William H. "Bill" Age 88, formerly of Malden and Medford, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Bill was the beloved father of Karen Vercellini, Jeanne Gerakines & her husband Stephen all of Pelham, NH, the late James and William Doucette. Grandfather of Victoria Vercellini, James Doucette, the late Michael Doucette, Jessica and Daniel Gerakines, as well as his great-grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, Jorden and Jacob. Cherished son of the late William H. and Gertrude (Cardinal) Doucette, dear brother of the late Frederick Doucette and Jeanne Buck. Visiting Hours: At Bill's request, his Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452 or online through act.alz.org Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019