DYKSTRA, William H. Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, was born and raised in East Boston on May 4, 1928 to Louise (Pierce) and Harry Dykstra. He graduated in 1945 from Boston Technical High School. He was a WWII Veteran and enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1945 and was honorably discharged in February 1947.



Using the GI Bill, he obtained a business degree at Boston University, and passed the CPA exam. He was a Graduate of the Harvard Business School 48th Advanced Management Program in 1965. He worked for Coopers and Lybrand as a CPA from 1950 to 1955. Bill was hired by the United Shoe Machinery Corporation in 1955 and rose to the position of Treasurer. There, he met Carol, his future wife. In Sept., 1977, when The Shoe moved to CT, he took a position at Reed & Barton Corporation, Taunton, MA, as Chief Financial Officer, retiring in 1993. He remained on their Board of Directors until 1998.



During his career he served on the Board of Directors of Arrow Mutual Insurance, Co., John Hancock Advisers, Chase Corporation and East Boston Savings Bank where he was Chairman of the Board for ten years. He was also on the board of The Associated Industries of MA for over 40 years, and served on their Executive Committee and as Treasurer for five years. He was on the faculty of the evening division of Northeastern University from 1958 to 1965.



In 1961, he moved to Braintree with his wife Carol and one year old son Mark. He was active in Braintree's Town Government and was the longest serving Housing Authority Commissioner for forty years, and Elected Town Meeting Member for 43 years. He also served as elected Trust Fund Commissioner for 21 years. Also served on the Finance Committee and on the Board of Registrars.



Active in Veterans' Affairs, he was a long time member of the Braintree American Legion Post 86. He also enjoyed membership in Braintree's Delta Masonic Lodge, Braintree Sons of Italy and The Braintree Men's Club.



For his service to the town, the Congregate Housing Program was named after him. Also there is a memorial bench with his name on it on Tremont Street near his home of 32 years.



He bought a vacation home in Chatham, MA in 1991. He enjoyed his summers in Chatham as a Director and volunteer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod baseball league. He was for many years, a Marshall in the Chatham fourth of July parade.



Bill loved his family, his career, his adopted home town of Braintree, and his summer home in Chatham. The proud grandfather of five, Bill spent his later years playing the stock market, doing crossword puzzles, eating Italian food, watching the Red Sox, and enjoying holidays and birthdays with family.



Bill is survived by his wife, Carol and three children, Mark of Foxboro, Nancy of Westwood, and Amy of Canton, and five grandchildren, Andrew and Will Gettings, Emily and Joseph Dykstra and David Walker.



Relatives and Friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at South Congregational Church, 1075 Washington St., Braintree on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the American Legion, Post Number 86, 435 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.



Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary