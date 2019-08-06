Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ERWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM H. ERWIN Jr.

WILLIAM H. ERWIN Jr. Obituary
ERWIN, William H. Jr. Of Lynn, August 4, 2019, age 69, former management supervisor in facilities services at Boston College, husband of Susan (Kreamer) Erwin, father of Brian Erwin and his wife Katherine and Carrie Erwin, brother of Everett Erwin. His Funeral will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11AM in Bethany Congregational Church, 410 Eastern Avenue, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Congregational Church, 410 Eastern Avenue, Lynn, MA 01902. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
