WILLIAM H. FITZGERALD


1943 - 2020
WILLIAM H. FITZGERALD Obituary
FITZGERALD, William H Age 76 of Rockland, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late John and Delia Fitzgerald. William was an active member of the community and was extremely involved with his church, St. Joseph the Worker in Hanson. He was a strong believer in helping others and co-founded Diakonos, a charity organization that raised money for the impoverished in Haiti. Most of all, his greatest joy was his family. William is survived by his wife Susan T. of Rockland, and their children Matthew Fitzgerald and his wife Melyn of St. Cloud, Florida, Gregory Fitzgerald and his wife Leslie of Westford, Douglas Fitzgerald of Revere, and Sarah Fitzgerald of Rockland. He was the brother of Eileen Haffty of Boxford and the late Francis, John, and Geraldine Fitzgerald. William was the loving grandfather of Savannah, Megan, Jason, Reid, Madilyn, and Lily. William was loved by so many and will be remembered for his hearty laugh and gentle nature. Visiting Hours: All immediate services will be private, with a public service being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to Father Bill's and MainSpring House, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2020
