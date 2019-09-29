Boston Globe Obituaries
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church
142 Prospect St
Gloucester, MA
HATCHER, William H. "Bill" Age 77, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester, Wednesday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Visiting Hours will be held in the Greely Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 1 from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER. For online condolences, please visit greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
