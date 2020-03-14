|
LITTLE, William H. "Bill" Jr. Age 78, of Wilmington, formerly of Warwick, RI, passed away on March 12, 2020. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Fern Marcia (Hurd) Little, father of John Little of VT, Steven Little and his wife Mary Kate of Tewksbury and Peter Hurd & his wife Angel of Malden, grandfather of many loving grandchildren, cherished son of the late William H. and Dorothy M. (Adams) Little, dear brother of Linda Little and Gail Lubanski, both of Wilmington, and Kathy Mitrano & her husband Salvatore of NH, uncle of Kristen Brown, the late James Lubanski, Robert Donahue, Denise Mitrano and Lori Kidder. Bill is also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, March 19th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to a . Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020