NORRIS, William H. "Bill" Of Natick, formerly of Belmont, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 70. Bill was born on August 7, 1949, in Cambridge to the late Henry and Margaret (Teevan). Survived by his younger brother, Robert and his wife Jane of Westwood, his nieces Bridget and Monica Norris, and his devoted friend Jean MacDonald of Natick. Bill loved spending time with friends and family. He made lifelong friends as the Assistant Director at Camp Laurelwood in Connecticut, on the slopes at Loon Mountain, making learning come alive for 22 years in the Watertown Public Schools, and "connecting the dots" at FableVision in Dedham. Bill was always excited to go to the kids' games, recitals, plays, award ceremonies, and graduations. He was active at St. Luke Parish in Belmont as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Parish Council and then at St. Patrick Parish in Natick as a Eucharistic Minister. He had a great sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. A private Service and Burial will be held from MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home in WATERTOWN. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Bill to the Natick Catholic Community Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 44 East Central St., Natick, MA 01760, or your local food pantry. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020