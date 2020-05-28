Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM H. "BILL" POWERS

POWERS, William H. "Bill" Korean War US Army Veteran Of East Walpole, May 27, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Nora M. (Fitzgibbon) Powers, Loving father of Robert P. Powers and his wife Jane of Wenham; Mary J. Lewek and her husband David of Mount Pleasant, SC; Thomas J. Powers and his wife Lori of Easton; Noreen E. Gordon and her husband Dennis of East Walpole; and William J. Powers and his wife Jill of Amherst, NH. Cherished grandfather of Thomas and his wife Rose, Peter and his wife Emily, James, Ryan, Nell, Kellie, Betsy, Abigail, Tara, Alec, Audrey, Amy, Charlie, and his newly welcomed great-granddaughter, Paulina. Loving brother of Paul F. Powers of Westwood, the late Thomas J. Powers, and the late Robert C. Powers. Due to the ongoing health crisis, and with concern for the well-being of family and friends, William will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. A memorial Mass will be planned for a later date to celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Parish with Service Recognition Award noted in the memo section. Please mail to St. Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, MA 02032. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
