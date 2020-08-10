Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM H. ROBINSON Jr.

ROBINSON JR., William H. Of Westborough, MA, and formerly Holliston, passed away on August 6, 2020. He is survived by his son, Miles V. Robinson and his wife, Amy E. Robinson of Bedford, MA. He also leaves his two brothers, Don and Dennis; and a sister, Nancy; as well as a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. A small, immediate family-only burial service will be held this week. Rather than flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Mr. William Robinson be made to a nonprofit of the giver's choosing. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
