KEHLENBECK, William Harry Of Wellesley, and formerly of Needham, died of melanoma on May 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Vickery Hall Kehlenbeck; his son Alex, daughter-in-law Kate Nielson, and grandchildren James, Nicholas and Adelaide Kehlenbeck, all of Seattle, WA; his son David and daughter-in-law Ginny of Richmond, VA; and brother John Kehlenbeck and sister Katherine Genaw and their families. Bill was born in Englewood, NJ on January 27, 1953. In 1975, he graduated from Princeton University, where he majored in Mathematics and sang with the Nassoons. He then moved to Massachusetts to teach at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, where he taught Mathematics and coached baseball until his death. Bill was also passionate about his music, which he shared by performing both with students and colleagues at Nobles, and with his group This Old Band. Friends are invited to gather for a musical Celebration of Bill's Life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Nobles. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made either to Noble and Greenough School, Dedham, Massachusetts, or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, to support melanoma research. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe from May 16 to May 17, 2019