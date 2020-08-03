|
NICHOLS, William Hart Jr. Passed away at home in Falmouth, ME on Saturday, July 25, 2020, just ten days short of his 90th birthday.
Bill was born in Hartford, CT in 1930 and grew up in Weston, MA. His parents, W. Hart Nichols and Ruth Nichols, imbued him with strong values and a lifelong love of the outdoors. He met the love of his life, Janet Martin, on a blind date in high school; they were married in 1953. After graduating from Harvard University in 1952, he served as a Communications Officer in the U.S. Navy aboard the tanker U.S.S. Pawcatuck for two years. Bill then joined the W. H. Nichols Company, the precision manufacturing business created by his grandfather, William Henry Nichols. Bill led the company's expansion from its Waltham, MA headquarters to build the Nichols Portland plant in Portland, ME in 1967, which remains one of the area's largest employers today, and also added 4 more plants in 3 other states. The company was sold to Parker-Hannifin in 1984.
Bill and Jan raised their three children in Sudbury, MA in the 60's and 70's. During these years, Bill attended a Professional Management Development program at Harvard Business School and was active in the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). He was deeply involved in the community in Waltham, MA, including serving on the boards of BayBank Middlesex, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School and the Waltham Hospital.
Bill and Jan moved to Maine in 1981. Although home was in the Portland area, their favorite place was the cabin they built on Kezar Lake in Lovell, ME in 1967, where their family and friends gathered for over 50 years. Bill took on leadership roles in several major endeavors related to Maine's natural habitats, including the Maine Caribou project (1985-93), an attempt to repopulate caribou into Maine's wilderness. He was appointed Chairman of the Maine Atlantic Salmon Authority (1998-2002), and served as Treasurer of the International Appalachian Trail Project during its first decade, a collaborative effort across three continents which successfully extended the Appalachian Trail from Maine to Canada, and eventually to Europe and Africa. Bill was later named the IAT's first Honorary Director. He was an avid fly-fisherman, hunter and mountain climber. Bill entered the 4,000 Footer's Club in 1990, when he completed summiting all of the 4000'+ peaks in New Hampshire.
Bill is survived by Jan, his wife of 67 years, and their three children: William Nichols, III of Chicago, IL, Judy Paul of New York, NY, and Susan Nichols of Falmouth, ME, four grandchildren: David Nichols, Scott Nichols, Evan Paul and Lindsey Paul, two great-grandchildren: Wyatt Nichols and Grant Nichols, sister Nancy Van Metre, brothers-in-law Allan Martin and James Van Metre and their families, and son-in-law Karamjeet Paul. He was predeceased by sister Betsy Galvin and sister-in-law Sally Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when the COVID-19 pandemic allows. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Appalachian Mountain Club or the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation in Waltham, MA. To view William's online memorial, please visit
www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020