STOUCH, Dr. William (Bill) Haydn Died peacefully at the age of 84 in Beverly, MA, on February 6, 2020. Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Lammina (Miny) Bakker Stouch, and his children Lisa Bowman, Jannine Fraser (Jacob), and Daniel Stouch (Heather), as well as his eight grandchildren: Hunter, Summer, Sebastien, Sèphora, Kyra, Natalie, Lucas, and Gabrielle. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Carolyn Hauser Stouch and Daniel Haydn Stouch, and his sister Nancy Stouch Self. Born in York, Pennsylvania in 1936, Bill graduated from Princeton University and Columbia University Medical School. After two years of military service with the US Army in Germany, he started his medical career in Burlington, Vermont. Bill touched the lives of many in the Burlington area over the course of his 40 years in private practice in internal medicine. His commitment extended even further, as he served many years on the Vermont Lung Association, Vermont State Medical Society, and, even in his retirement, on the Vermont Board of Medical Malpractice. Additionally, Bill and his wife Miny were involved with the Hôpital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti, and helped form the Alumni Association for the hospital, a resource for recruiting medical personnel. Apart from his medical practice, Bill enjoyed the peace of fishing on Lake Champlain, and of sharing with his children the skills learned as a camper and counselor at Camp Pocono in Pennsylvania. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Burlington, and volunteered often in their Possibility Shop after retirement. With the church, Bill traveled to India and Haiti, once again sharing his medical expertise with others. Bill followed local sports throughout his life, sharing his love for local baseball, UVM hockey and soccer with his children. An avid Boston sports fan, he finally made it to a game at Fenway Park to see the Red Sox play in 2019. Bill and Miny moved to the Colonial Gardens Retirement Community in Beverly, Massachusetts, in 2018, to be closer to their family. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Burlington, VT, in the spring. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. Memorial donations in his honor are appreciated for any of the charities he supported, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, Hôpital Albert Schweitzer-Haiti, National Public Radio, or the UN High Commission for Refugees. Information, condolences, directions at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020