WILLIAM HENRY CAMPBELL PURDIE
PURDIE, William Henry Campbell Age 19, passed away suddenly September 28th. Will was the beloved son of Jessie Purdie, (Meier), and James Walter Purdie of Stoughton, and brother of Joseph William Purdie and his girlfriend Samantha Gedutis of Brockton and Lucas James Purdie and his girlfriend Natasia Moy of Quincy. Will was the maternal grandson of Sepp Meier of New Hampshire and of the late Mary Meier, wife of Sepp, and the paternal grandson of the late William (Red) and Margaret Purdie. He was the nephew of Carol and Harry Tracy of Stoughton, and cousin of their children Mike, Rusty, and Jill Tracy. He was also the nephew of Matt and Rebecca Meier of New Jersey and cousin of their children Amelia Galloza and Liza, Mary, and Izzy Meier. Additionally, Will was the nephew of Francesca and Paul Priestman of New Hampshire, and cousin to their children Peyton, Ginger, Sarah, and Peter Priestman. Will is remembered for, among many other attributes, his outstanding intellect, sense of humor, kindness, love of snowboarding and lacrosse, and his charisma. He was very close to his family, including cousins of all ages, and to his friends. He will be sorely missed by all. Visiting hours will be at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home at 455 Washington Street in CANTON on Sunday, October 4, from 2-5 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the William Purdie Scholarship Fund, care of Athletic Director Dan Tripp of the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, 250 Foundry Street, South Easton, MA 02375, telephone 1 (508) 230 1279, email dtripp@sersd.org. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
